Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal stopped from using Gurgaon mall’s main entrance, asked to take...

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, recently took on the role of a food delivery agent for a day, along with his wife, Grecia Munoz. This experience revealed some significant challenges that delivery partners face while working in busy areas like malls. In a video shared on Instagram, Goyal explained how he was not allowed to enter the Gurugram Ambience Mall through the main entrance.

Goyal claimed that he was directed to a side entrance and had to climb several stairs to reach a restaurant. Goyal noted that he realised the need for malls to improve working conditions for delivery partners. He emphasised that these places should treat delivery workers more humanely.

The video showed Goyal in his red Zomato uniform, having a conversation with security guards who pointed him toward the stairs. Once he reached the third floor, he discovered that delivery agents were not allowed to enter the mall and had to wait on the stairs for their orders. Goyal shared a moment with fellow delivery partners as they waited, stating, "Chilled with my fellow delivery partners while also getting valuable feedback from them."

In the video, Goyal humorously mentioned that he managed to "sneak in" to pick up the order when the security guard took a break. He concluded his day of delivering food after overcoming these hurdles.

Goyal's initiative to work as a delivery agent was aimed to understand the daily struggles faced by his employees.