Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares new ‘Temple’ teaser on social media, mystery device sparks online buzz

The post, shared with a photo, followed Goyal’s earlier claim that Temple is an experimental device that measures cerebral blood flow in real time.

Weeks after Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal hinted at his latest product, a cerebral blood flow monitoring device called 'Temple,' he shared a new update on its launch with a "coming soon" social media post on Sunday.

This update, posted on social media along with an image of the device, comes after Goyal previously stated that Temple is an "experimental device that accurately, real-timely, and continuously calculates cerebral blood flow," and was developed while researching his gravitational ageing hypothesis.

In a series of posts on November 15, Goyal explained a "scientific but unconventional" hypothesis and suggested that gravity may play a direct role in human ageing. He wrote, "I'm sharing this not as the CEO of Eternal, but as a fellow human being curious enough to follow a strange thread. A thread I can no longer keep to myself. It's open-source, backed by science, and shared with you as part of our shared pursuit of scientific progress on human longevity. Newton gave us a term for it. Einstein said it bends spacetime. I'm saying gravity shortens lifespan."

Later, he also explained how his curiosity about gravity's effect on health was piqued. He wrote, "I've spent years trying to improve my health and performance. I've tested my blood. I've fasted, trained, meditated, immersed myself in ice, sat in hyperbaric chambers, and taken countless supplements. Staying healthy is hard. It takes a lot of time."

He added, "I racked my brain, trying to figure out what that unseen factor could be. What's constant in all living organisms, inescapable of mutation or adaptation, obvious yet invisible? And then, a word popped into my head."

