Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shares an update on the Feeding India initiative, revealing that it has served 19 crore meals and introduced a feature for users to track their contributions.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared an update on the company’s non-profit initiative, Feeding India, in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He highlighted the impact of donations made by Zomato users, revealing that the initiative has successfully served 19 crore meals to underprivileged individuals so far.

In his post, titled "Ever wondered how your Feeding India donations are making a difference?", Goyal introduced a new feature that allows users to track the number of meals they have helped provide. He explained that by simply searching "Feeding India" on the Zomato app and tapping on "view the impact you have created", users can see how their contributions have supported the cause.

To further showcase the initiative’s impact, Goyal also shared a heartfelt letter from Chaman Tahan, a class 8 student who benefits from Feeding India’s work. In his letter, Chaman expressed deep gratitude for the meals provided by the initiative. He described how comforting it is to have a warm meal with friends and how it makes him feel cared for, even by people he has never met.

Chaman also shared his aspirations, saying that he wants to grow up to help others, just like those who have supported him. He thanked his teachers and the Feeding India team for their kindness, stating that each meal not only nourishes his body but also gives him the strength to dream big.

The post resonated with many users online, appreciating Zomato’s efforts to fight hunger and make a difference in the lives of underprivileged children.