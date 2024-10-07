Twitter
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's wife becomes delivery agent for a day, video goes viral

Joining Goyal his wife, Grecia Munoz, watched as he put on the Zomato outfit and rode a delivery bike around Gurugram

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's wife becomes delivery agent for a day, video goes viral
The Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently performed as a food delivery agent for a day; he wanted to know how employees of the company feel and what they go through. Joining Goyal was his wife, Grecia Munoz, who watched as he put on the Zomato outfit and rode a delivery bike around Gurugram.

In an Instagram post, Goyal said, “Had to deliver orders a couple of days back, and I was accompanied by Grecia Munoz,” and posted some pictures of their trip. The couple was seen laughing and moving around the city, but their trip was sidetracked at Ambience Mall. When Goyal went to collect an order from Haldiram's, he was met by security measures that limited his movements. He was instructed to enter the building through the service entrance and carry three flights of stairs instead of taking the lift as delivery workers do.

Goyal, who filmed this experience, earned thousands of likes on his video that illustrates the given story. He called for better treatment of delivery partners by malls and said, “We have to engage malls better and ensure better conditions for all delivery partners.” This sentiment was well received by many viewers; others thought it was just a publicity stunt.

On the social media front, some called Goyal ‘down-to-earth’ for his ‘hands-on’ approach, while others pointed out that such problems are old and should have been solved earlier. A user noted that every place must permit delivery personnel the same privilege as any other customer.

In the future, as Zomato expands, this experience can dramatically alter the treatment of delivery partners in commercial areas.

