In an episode of Kapil Sharma Show, Goyal revealed the idea behind the company’s name

During an episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, recently shared the quirky origin story of how his food delivery platform got its name. It was a delightful surprise for fans and viewers alike, as the revelation revealed how a simple domain name made its way to creating a brand that is now synonymous with food delivery in India.



In a light-hearted conversation with host Kapil Sharma, Goyal told him that the original idea was to call the platform ‘tomato dot com.’ But when they found out the domain was already taken, they had to come up with something. He smiled and said we changed the alphabet and got Zomato dot com because necessity drove the rebranding. Not only did this playful twist make for a memorable name, it also brought a tech-savvy flair to the initial 'Z,' which has come to be an iconic element of the brand.



Goyal was also joined in the episode by his wife, Grecia Munoz, and some of the biggest names, including Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty. Goyal also spoke about Zomato's name in addition to personal anecdotes of his relationship with Munoz, including how he met her after a friend recommended her. The story moved viewers with a balance of professional success and personal happiness.



Goyal also talked about Zomato's signature marketing strategy, saying some cheeky notifications on the app are inspired by the romantic messages he sends to his wife. Humorously, he noted that he asked his young marketing team to build a relationship with customers, and they took his advice quite literally.



The episode concluded on a high note, keeping the audience entertained and informed of both Goyal's personal life and what the story was behind one of India's leading tech companies.