Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was ‘kicked out’ of Shark Tank India season 4 by…

Deepinder made his debut as a shark in season 3, where he received positive feedback from viewers for his engagement with the founders.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 10:17 PM IST

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal reveals he was 'kicked out' of Shark Tank India season 4 by…
IPO-bound food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy are close to finalising the deal to sponsor the fourth season of the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India, according to a report of Money Control.

The report further states that as part of the agreement, Swiggy has specified that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal will not return to the show as an investor.

While speaking at the ET Startup Awards, Deepinder appeared to confirm this, “I, unfortunately, can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank and kicked me out, at least that’s what I heard.”

Meanwhile, Sony Television recently commenced shooting for the fourth season of Shark Tank India last week, with Anupam Mittal founder Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta from boAt Lifestyle, Namita Thapar Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart, and Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO returning as sharks.

Deepinder made his debut as a shark in season 3, where he received positive feedback from viewers for his engagement with the founders.

Additionally, Deepinder recently took on the role of a delivery partner to gain firsthand insight into the challenges faced by delivery workers each day.

He rode off on a bike with his wife, Gia Goyal, to deliver food orders in Gurgaon and shared their experience by posting several pictures on Instagram.

Goyal posted a picture of himself and his wife, writing, “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with @greciamunozp.” 

