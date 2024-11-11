Goyal's interest was piqued during a discussion on X, where the user raised important concerns about the…

An inspiring example of corporate responsiveness, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has offered a job to Bengaluru-based product manager Bhanu after being impressed with his thoughtful suggestions on Zomato's new 'Food Rescue' feature. The idea is to reduce food waste by allowing customers to purchase cancelled food orders at discounted prices and offering affordable meal options.

During a discussion on X (formerly Twitter), Bhanu raised some important concerns about the feature, which piqued Goyal's interest. He suggested that the Food Rescue option should be restricted to cash on delivery orders and that customers should not be able to cancel their orders if the delivery partner is within 500 meters. He also proposed that cancellations should be limited to two a day to avoid misuse of the system.

Goyal responded positively to Bhanu's insights and said he would like to work with him, tweeting, 'Good thinking, btw.' What do you do, and who are you? Would love to know you more." It also reflects Zomato’s commitment to innovation and customer feedback, as Goyal himself oversees recruitment efforts to bring in top talent.

We don't encourage order cancellation at Zomato, because it leads to a tremendous amount of food wastage.



— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 10, 2024

The Food Rescue feature is aimed at the problem of food waste, with Goyal mentioning that Zomato has a strict no refund policy and over 400,000 orders are cancelled monthly. Their original tamper-proof packaging will be available for cancelled meals to be claimed quickly by nearby customers.

This was welcomed by many users as a chance to get cheap meals, but there were also concerns about misuse. But Goyal said safeguards were in place to protect against risks. This engaging exchange demonstrates how companies can leverage customer feedback to improve their services and, in turn, create a culture of open communication and innovation.