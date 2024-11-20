Candidates interested in this “fast-track learning program” must submit a 200-word cover letter to Goyal’s email, d@zomato.com.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is searching for a Chief of Staff and has introduced an unconventional approach to hiring. In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Goyal explained, “I am looking for a Chief of Staff for myself. Someone who is hungry, has a lot of common sense, empathy, and not a lot of experience (and therefore no conditioning/baggage). Is down to earth, and has zero entitlement. Wants to do the right thing, even if it comes at the cost of displeasing others. Has Grade A communication skills and most importantly, has a learning mindset.”

The role is focused on building the future of Zomato and its affiliated brands, including Blinkit, District, Hyperpure, and Feeding India. However, it comes with unique terms: the selected candidate will not receive a salary for the first year and must contribute ₹20 lakh, which will be donated entirely to Feeding India, a non-profit organization. In return, Zomato will donate ₹50 lakh to a charity chosen by the candidate.

Emphasizing the role's learning potential, Goyal described it as offering "10x more learnings than a 2-year degree from a top management school." He added, “We want people to apply for the opportunity it presents, not for a fancy job or social approval.” From the second year, the company will pay a competitive salary exceeding ₹50 lakh.

