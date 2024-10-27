The traffic outside was nearly as packed as the stadium, and among those stuck was Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Delhi witnessed chaotic scenes outside Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday as fans gathered for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's “Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024.” The traffic outside was nearly as packed as the stadium, and among those stuck was Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

Goyal, eager to attend the show, had to leave his car and walk the final stretch. Sharing his experience on social media, he posted a video of the traffic, and wrote, “Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic.” Later, he updated fans with a relieved “Finally inside” post.

After touring across the US, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, Dosanjh's return to India had fans buzzing with excitement. His weekend concert in Delhi drew massive crowds, and traffic around the stadium was severely affected. Many fans took to social media, with some reporting that their usual 15-minute route was now taking up to two hours due to the gridlock.

To manage the crowd, Delhi Police deployed over 3,000 officers and installed CCTV cameras around the stadium. They expected about 35,000 attendees and had plainclothes officers on the ground for extra security. However, despite the preparations, fans faced long queues stretching for kilometres.

Following Delhi, Dosanjh’s tour will move to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Meanwhile, Goyal, known for his hands-on approach, recently made headlines for delivering food around Gurgaon with his wife.