Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal ropes in Shah Rukh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, AR Rahman for..., watch

The video incorporates clips from past interviews, matches, and concerts, capturing moments of both triumph and emotion.

Zomato has achieved a significant milestone by uniting Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mary Kom in a single advertisement. The video, shared by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, explores the "secret sauce" behind success.

The advertisement begins with cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, followed by Shah Rukh Khan on a throne, then boxer Mary Kom and music composer AR Rahman. Each individual featured is a celebrated figure in their respective fields, prompting the narrator to question the source of their extraordinary achievements.

What is the video about?

The narrator poses the question, "What's their secret ingredient? The secret sauce to greatness? What do they know that others don't?"

The answer is revealed: "They know the taste of sweat. The salt of tears. They wake up when it's dark, show up when it's hard. They know what it takes. Retakes. Mistakes," the narrator concludes, explaining the essence of what drives greatness.

“Truth is, they are just like you and me. There is no secret recipe. They just want it more.”

As inspirational music plays, these words appear on the screen. The advertisement concludes with Zomato's message: "The secret ingredient is hustle. Fuel your hustle. Zomato."

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's message

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the advertisement on X, formerly Twitter, explaining that the ad aims to celebrate the drive that leads to stardom, rather than the celebrities themselves.

Sharing the video on social media X, Deepinder Goel wrote a long caption which read, "This isn't an ad. It’s a belief in effort over everything else,” wrote Goyal.

“Every day, millions of Indians tap ‘Place Order’ on Zomato in between their routines, responsibilities and dreams. Some are building startups. Some are raising kids. Some are taking a break.

“Different stories, one thing in common: Consistent effort.

“We’re not here to celebrate the stars, but the fire that built them. The fire each one of us carries inside — while food is just the fuel.

“To everyone chasing something they care deeply about and showing up for it — we're glad to be a small part of your journey,” said the CEO of Zomato.

Social media reaction

As soon as the video was shared on X it quickly went viral and within half an hour it gained over 20,000 views and numerous comments. Social media users praised this new ad concept.

Taking to the comment section, a user said, "Great video. Mentioning about “Kungfu panda” or a small clip would have been good as the line “The secret ingredient/ sauce) was taken from there :) cheers."

Another user said, "A very good ad after a long time. Kudos to Zomato’s team!"

"This isn't just an Ad.. It is a very costly Ad," wrote a third user.

However some user also called it marketing strategy, "While I respect the messaging and honestly the video is great, but it is ultimately an ad. And there is nothing wrong with it - it is content marketing. But let's call it what it is - an ad for Zomato."