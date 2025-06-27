Zohran Mamdani who won the New York Mayoral Primary Election is a strong democratic socialist who is slammed for his radical or communist like ideology and most among US based Indians for his anti-Modi and anti-Hindu statements. Netizens have slammed his remarks over Gujarat riots.

Zohran Mamdani who won the New York Mayoral Primary Election is a strong democratic socialist who is slammed for his radical or communist like ideology and most among US based Indians for his anti-Modi and anti-Hindu statements. Recently in a May 2025 interview he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over 2002 Gujarat riots. The son of award-winning Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair alleged that Muslims were eliminated from his home state of Gujarat, a video of which has now gone viral again.

Mamdani’s anti-PM Modi remarks

Critics and political observers have criticised his public opinions on PM Narendra Modi, Hindus and even India’s democratic institutions saying that they reflect disinformation and bigotry. Last month at a candidates' forum, the 33-year-old was asked if he would share the stage with PM Modi to which he starkly replied ‘NO’ explaining that PM Modi killed huge number of Gujarati Muslims revealing that he is one of them which shocks people ‘to the extent that people don't even believe we exist anymore.”

He further liked the PM with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu calling him a “war criminal.” “This is someone who we should view in the same manner that we do Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a war criminal," Mamdani said. The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from the Indian-diaspora and even ministers and political leaders in India. Congress’ senior leader and advocate senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Thursday, wrote on X: "When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York.”

Many condemned Mamdani’s remarks as provocative and factually incorrect. Gujarat’s 2021 census data indicates that Muslims constitutes around 10 per cent of the state’s population, little over six million, which is contrary to any claim of demographic decline. The Supreme court-appointed Special Investigation Team's (SIT) clean chit to PM Modi and others in the 2002 Gujarat-riots case.