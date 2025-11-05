Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH

Zohran Mamdani's 'Bollywood' style walk off from the stage, with swagger 'Dhoom Machale' playing in the background stole the show and Internet couldn't stop talking about it.

Zohran Mamdani scripted history to become New York's first Muslim mayor. Son of filmmaker Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani gave a fiery speech, directly targeting Donald Trump and the Republicans. But, one thing that stunned the internet was his 'Bollywood' style walk off from the stage, with swagger 'Dhoom Machale' playing in the background. Internet couldn't stop talking about it.

In a pure Bollywood style, he ended his speech with Dhoom Machale, while he was on stage with wife Rama Duwaji and mother Mira Nair.

WATCH:

Internet reacts

One user said, 'Yes, they’re playing Dhoom Machale just after Zohran’s first speech as mayor.' Second said, 'This man Zohran played Dhoom Machale for his closing song, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be watching some like this, amazing.'

Third aclled it 'iconic' and said, 'Walking off as the NYC mayor-elect to Dhoom Machale possibly the most iconic thing Zohran has ever done.'

While fourth compared his victory with Yashraj film's climax and said, 'hey played "DHOOM MACHALE" at the end of his speech. No wonder why his victory feels like Yash Raj Film's climax.'