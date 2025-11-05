Zohran Mamdani eats Rajnigandha in viral video; internet says, 'Ab laga hai bhai real Indian'

In the clip, Mamdani can be seen stepping out of a black SUV for a street interview in Brooklyn by content creator Nicolas Nuvan. Moments later, Mamdani casually pulls out a packet of Rajnigandha silver pearls, widely popular in India. Varsha Ag

New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, has gone viral after a video showed him casually pulling out a packet of Rajnigandha mouth freshener during a street interview, leaving Indian social media users amused.

In the clip, Mamdani can be seen stepping out of a black SUV for a street interview in Brooklyn by content creator Nicolas Nuvan. He was asked if he had eaten. Mamdani replies, “I did eat today.” Moments later, he casually pulls out a packet of Rajnigandha silver pearls - saffron-blended cardamom seeds widely popular in India - and says, “I’ve also started having a lot of these… It’s like a mint.”

The video further shows Mamdani offering some to Nuvan, who says, “Oh wow, that’s delicious… it feels like I’m consuming perfume. It tastes good, I like it.” Without missing a beat, Mamdani smiles and responds, “Perfumes you can eat,". The video quickly caught the attention of social media users. One of the users commented, "Omg never in my life I thought Rajnigandha would make it to New York.” Another person reacted, “No way he just ate Rajnigandha (South Asians will relate).” "“Got a Rajnigandha eating American politician before GTA 6," added another user.



Watch the video here:

Zohran Mamdani's fiery victory speech



The 34-year-old Democrat Zohran Mamdani celebrated his win in the fiercely contested New York City mayoral election with a rousing speech in Brooklyn. Mamdani, who will become the city's youngest mayor in over five decades, addressed the crowd on a message of "hope" in a time of "darkness."During his victory speech, Mamdani directly challenged US President Donald Trump, targeting the Republican leader's threats to restrict federal funding if he won. He told Trump, "Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you. Turn the volume up," adding, "To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us."He also vowed to tackle economic exploitation in the city, saying, "We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants. We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks."The crowd erupted in applause as Mamdani spoke about New York serving as a beacon in challenging times, declaring that the city would "be the light" amid darkness.



