Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath faces backlash for saying '25-year-olds pursuing MBAs are idiots': 'Easy to say this when...'

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has been receiving backlash for his recent remark in a podcast that ''a 25-year-old pursuing an MBA must be some kind of an idiot.'' The comment has not gone down well with many social media users.

Kamath made the statement during Zerodha's Ask Me Anything sessions on YouTube, where he appeared alongside his brother and co-founder, Nithin Kamath, and other professionals.

While responding to a question about the future of content and education in India, the 39-year-old billionaire said, “In my opinion, colleges are dead. If you are 25 and going to an MBA college today, you must be some kind of an idiot. If you ask me. I think five years from now, this trend will be exaggerated. A lot more people will not be opting for entrepreneurship, but they’ll have to choose it as there will be fewer jobs in traditional sectors.”

His remark soon sparked backlash online, with several users accusing him of making these remarks while coming from a position of privilege himself.

Netizens reactions:

One user wrote, “Easy to say this when you grow up in a well-off family in a tier-1 city with the right connections. For many of us, an MBA is not just about the course; it’s about the alumni, exposure, and community. It’s an opportunity to access spaces that are otherwise shut off.”

Another user said, “According to Nikhil Kamath, if you’re 25 and going for an MBA, you must be some idiot. But honestly, I found his statement more stupid.''

However, several others agreed with Kamath's opinion, saying, “I have an MBA, and I agree. The degree is used to open doors, but that benefit is fading. Most of what is taught in MBAs is irrelevant today. You end up spending 20 lakh only to delay unemployment.”

