'1 year of diagonsis...Seema is cancer free now': Zerodha CEO celebrates wife’s recovery from breast cancer

Nithin Kamath, the founder and CEO of Zerodha, recently shared the good news about his wife's recovery from her battle with cancer. Kamath claimed that he and his wife Seema went to Devil's Circuit, a sports entertainment complex, to celebrate the happy occasion with other members of the Zerodha community.

He claimed that a year after receiving a treatment, undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, Seema was healthy again. Additionally, Kamath shared images from their excursion.

The photos were shared on Twitter along with the caption that reads, "Seema is now cancer free. We celebrated by running the super fun Devils Circuit last week, along with a few others from @zerodhaonline. 1 year from diagnosis to surgery to chemotherapy to radiation to back to full fitness".

Earlier, on International Women's Day, the businessman shared a touching post on his LinkedIn account about his wife's breast cancer diagnosis in November 2021. He also provided a link to Seema's blog, which described her experience from treatment to recovery.

“Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being. Happy Women's Day,” wrote and shared the link of the blog.

Seema documented her journey after receiving a diagnosis in her blog. Her blog, which offers audience an insight of her journey, emphasises the necessity of providing learning conversations about cancer. Seema described herself as someone who went above and beyond to be the healthiest person she knew in the opening writing of her blog. She stated that she made every effort to stay healthy up until her November 2021 breast cancer diagnosis.

