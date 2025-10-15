Zepto's Aadit Palicha jokes about his ‘biggest life problems’, says 'It's the most painful thing...'

Podcast host Joshi explained that several companies are working to ease the commute to the airport, and suggested a solution could be found by 2026 or 2027.

Zepto co-founder Adit Palicha has joined the long line of Bengaluru residents complaining about the city's notorious traffic—calling commuting to the airport "the most painful thing" of their lives.

Speaking on the Exploring Minds podcast hosted by Shivank Joshi, Palicha was asked which problem he would be willing to pay for an immediate solution. He said, "The biggest problem in my life is commuting from my home in Bangalore to the airport. It's the most painful thing I have to do once or twice a month."

This sentiment is shared by thousands of Bengaluru commuters daily, as the city's clogged roads and slow infrastructure development are frustrating both residents and technology leaders.

Podcast host Joshi explained that several companies are working to ease the commute to the airport, and suggested a solution could be found by 2026 or 2027. Palicha laughed and replied, "I'd be very happy if that happens."

The Zepto founder didn't stop there. He also expressed his frustration with the chaos of multi-platform communication. He said, "I have a lot of important conversations across email, Slack, WhatsApp, LinkedIn... and especially on the first three platforms, everything gets mixed up. I want a single interface where it all happens."

Joshi called this a "true founder's problem," to which Palicha agreed, adding that while some startups like Beeper had tried to tackle this issue, few had succeeded in implementing it at scale.

Palicha also wished for access to rich reading summaries and university-style lecture archives. "JSTOR has research materials, but imagine having access to the best lectures in one place," he said.

