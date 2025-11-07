Zayed Khan performed his mother Zarine Khan’s last rites as per Hindu traditions, here’s why

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured emotional Zayed Khan performing the final rites of his mother, Zarine Khan.

Zarine Khan, wife of Sanjay Khan and mother of actor Zayed Khan, passed away on Friday morning after suffering a heart attack at 81. Her funeral was held in Mumbai, and her last rites were performed by her son, Zayed Khan, as per the Hindu rituals on Friday.

Why was Zarine Khan's funeral conducted according to Hindu traditions?

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani captured emotional Zayed Khan performing the final rites of his mother, Zarine Khan. He was seen carrying a clay pot. Soon after the video surfaced, many netizens wondered why Zarine’s last rites followed Hindu traditions.

For the unversed, Zarine Khan was born a Hindu. Before her marriage to Sanjay Khan, her original surname was ‘Katrak’. Hence, her family performed her last rites as per Hindu traditions.

Celebs Pay Last Respects

Family members and close friends were seen arriving to pay their last respects to Zarine Khan. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted as they offered condolences to the grieving family. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol was spotted outside Sanjay Khan’s Mumbai residence.

Jaya Bachchan was seen with a face mask as she arrived with daughter Shweta Bachchan. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackie Shroff and others were also spotted.

About Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan is survived by her husband, Sanjay Khan, and children, Sussanne Khan, Simone Arora, Farah Ali Khan, and Zayed Khan. Zarine Khan breathed her last on Friday morning.

Recently, Farah Khan and her star cook, Dilip, visited Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s house to shoot their popular vlog series. It was Zarine Khan’s last onscreen appearance.

