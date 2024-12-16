In January 2011, Zakir Hussain performed with Sachin Tendulkar during a memorable event in Mumbai, where they showcased their musical talents together.

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain died in a hospital in San Francisco, US, his family said on Monday. He was 73. Hussain died from complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement.



He had been in hospital for the past two weeks and was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated. Hussain's sister Khurshid Aulia said he passed away "very peacefully".

"He passed away very peacefully after the ventilation machine was switched off. This was 4 pm San Francisco time," she told PTI.

In January 2011, Zakir Hussain performed with Sachin Tendulkar during a memorable event in Mumbai, where they showcased their musical talents together. This collaboration, often referred to as a "jugalbandi," featured Tendulkar playing the tabla alongside the renowned tabla maestro.

The performance garnered significant attention on social media, with fans praising their chemistry and musical synergy. A video of this performance was shared by Tendulkar, highlighting his confidence and skill on the instrument as he played alongside Hussain.

Sharing the stage with the Ustad & sharing beats that created a rhythm so unique. It's an experience I’ll hold close to my heart, always pic.twitter.com/V4VSsrKign — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 10, 2017

Regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, Hussain is survived by his wife Antonia Minnecola and their daughters -- Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi.

Born on March 9, 1951, he was the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. The family said in its statement, "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come."

