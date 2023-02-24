Search icon
'Z+ plus security': Baby elephant gets escorted by herd, video goes viral

The clip, shared on Twitter by user named Gabriele Corno, shows elephants' protective nature when it comes to keeping their young safe and sound.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: In a lovely video that has gone viral, a herd of elephants can be seen walking through the road, escorting a baby jumbo, who is running as fast as his tiny feet can take him. The clip, shared on Twitter by  user named Gabriele Corno, shows elephants' protective nature when it comes to keeping their young safe and sound.

The viral video shows the calf using its tiny legs to keep up with the massive jumbos that are escorting it. "No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in Nagapattinam - Gundlupet Hwy, India" reads the video caption. 

As soon as the video was shared online, people couldn't stop gushing about the calf. The video has received over 500,000 views, nearly 4,500 retweets, and 45,000 likes.

"It's breathtaking. Elephants form such strong bonds that every female elephant in the herd acts as a mother to all of the calves. They are fiercely protective of their calves, as evidenced by this video. May God bless them "According to one Twitter user.

"This is a pure dose of happiness. That photo is stunning. God bless all of them "Another user wrote .

Meet Imran Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington, who worked with him in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
Maruti Suzuki Jimny enters Indian market at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Mahindra Thar
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
From Rs 80 crore home to multi-crore brand: Look at insanely expensive things Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma own
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023: Top 5 players to watch out for in the mega battle
