'Z+ plus security': Baby elephant gets escorted by herd, video goes viral

New Delhi: In a lovely video that has gone viral, a herd of elephants can be seen walking through the road, escorting a baby jumbo, who is running as fast as his tiny feet can take him. The clip, shared on Twitter by user named Gabriele Corno, shows elephants' protective nature when it comes to keeping their young safe and sound.

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in

Nagapattinam - Gundlupet Hwy, India pic.twitter.com/v8NiK6p1en — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 23, 2023

The viral video shows the calf using its tiny legs to keep up with the massive jumbos that are escorting it. "No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new Pink Born Baby in Nagapattinam - Gundlupet Hwy, India" reads the video caption.

As soon as the video was shared online, people couldn't stop gushing about the calf. The video has received over 500,000 views, nearly 4,500 retweets, and 45,000 likes.

"It's breathtaking. Elephants form such strong bonds that every female elephant in the herd acts as a mother to all of the calves. They are fiercely protective of their calves, as evidenced by this video. May God bless them "According to one Twitter user.

"This is a pure dose of happiness. That photo is stunning. God bless all of them "Another user wrote .