After Yuzvendra Chahal Dhanashree Verma divorce, social media users gave mixed reactions, the majority of whom criticised Dhanashree Verma alimony. Netizens even took a dig at Verma's choreography tag and said that Chahal's fame gave her attention.

The much talked about couple cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and influencer have finally parted ways after the Bandra family court granted them divorce on Thursday. Soon after the verdict came, social media users erupted with mixed reactions, the majority of whom criticised Dhanashree Verma alimony.

Social media wonders why Yuzvendra Dhanashree divorced

There were still some people who wondered why the couple parted ways; one netizen even shared a clip of the former couple dancing together. “How happy were Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree with each other? What could be the reason for Chahal and Dhanashree verma's divorce?,” one user wrote tagging a short video of them dancing happily together.

According to Yuzvendra-Dhanashree divorce agreement, Yuzvendra Chahal gave Dhanashree Verma an alimony of Rs 4.25 crore and before that Rs 2.37 crore as security was also paid. As per the tradition of divorce, alimony is given by a higher-earning spouse to their lower earning spouse to let the latter maintain their standard of living even after divorce.

Netizens criticise Dhanashree Verma alimony

In this context, Yuzvendra Chahal giving alimony have gone in bad taste as the netizens believe his wife had taken advantage of his financial independence and fame. One of the users called her “clown” and said that she “took all the fame and publicity in name of Chahal”, “womens these days are shameless,” he added.

One user said, “Car also given by Chahal to struggling dancer.” Another user seemed shocked after being aware of the alimony price, calling marriage ‘SCARY’, she wrote, “Yuzvendra Chahal have to pay Rs. 4.75 cr to Dhanashree verma as #alimony after 18 months of marriage. Now a days it is a fashion to take alimony. MARRIAGE IS SCAREY!”

One user even compared Dhanashree Verma alimony with Corona and said, “This disease which pays alimony is more dangerous than corona.” Another one wrote, “Wealthy people handle their matters wisely, settling things with money and mutual agreement, whereas middle-class and poor individuals often get carried away by emotions, sometimes making mistakes that they end up paying for their entire lives.”

A user taking a dig at Yuzvendra Chahal’s T-shirt that read, “Be your own sugar daddy”, he posts Chahal’s pic with laughing emojis. Some users even took a dig at Verma’s choreographer tag and posts many laughing emojis for calling herself choreographer.