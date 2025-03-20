Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced. Just hours before their divorce, Dhanashree Verma new song was released based on themes like infidelity and abuse in a toxic relationship.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer and influencer Dhanashree Verma have officially divorced months after their divorce proceedings ended on Thursday. Just hours before their divorce were finalised, Dhanashree dropped her new music video which is based on themes like infidelity, abuse, and emotional trauma making the timing of such song relatable and perfect. In the music video, titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, Dhanashree can be seen playing a strong woman who delves with relationship issues like toxic love, abuse and more just to save the relationship.

She portrays the mental trauma one is compelled to go through in a toxic relationship. The song captures the complexities of a relationship that have different realities from what seems from the outside. Opposite Dhanashree, Ishwak Singh portrays the role of her husband whose character is aggressive due to which he even slaps her after seeing him smiling with other man, where on the other hand, Ishwak Singh’s role is that of a cheater husband. However, at a later stage Singh asks for forgiveness for his actions.

The story finally ends with Dhanshree walking away from her toxic husband, a cheater and abusive. The song’s perfect timing has been the reason for its popularity among fans and social media users.

Dhanashree Song is written and composed by Jaani, whose idea was to create a song that expresses emotional trauma of a love that eventually becomes toxic. He said, “With Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, we wanted to portray the emotional chaos that erupts when love takes a dangerous turn. The music and lyrics capture that storm of emotions. I'm grateful to T-Series and Bhushan Kumar for consistently supporting stories that go beyond the surface and leave a lasting impact.” The song was released today, March 20, on the official YouTube channel of T-Series.

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma Divorce

Mumbai’s Bandra family court settled their divorce case. The two came separately for the finalisation wearing masks while Chahal came wearing a T-Shirt with ‘Be your own sugar daddy’ written on it, which was speculated to be an indirect hint at his thoughts about his marriage. Chahal’s lawyer confirmed the divorce by saying that its done and “the marriage has been dissolved.”

Their relationship had been in public eye since 2022 and for the past few months both Chahal and Verma have been making cryptic social media posts attacking each other. Dhanashree Verma alimony has been a point of criticism for many social media users which is settled by the couple at Rs 4.75 crore.