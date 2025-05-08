Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal praised his rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash, as she makes her acting debut in Pyar Paisa Profit. Check here to see what he said.

Yuzvendra Chahal, currently making waves in IPL 2025, has also garnered attention off the field with a supportive message for RJ Mahvash, who is reportedly his girlfriend. Mahvash recently debuted as an actress in the web series Pyar Paisa Profit, and Chahal took no time to turn cheerleader for her.

What Yuzvendra Chahal said on Rj Mahvash's debut?

Taking to Instagram story, Chahal posted a poster from the show, with the caption, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash proud of you." This gesture caught the attention of fans, particularly in light of the ongoing rumours about their relationship.

Meanwhile, the series, available on Amazon Prime Video and MX Player, also features Neil Bhoopalam, Mihir Rajda, and Shivangi Khedkar.

Though neither Chahal nor Mahvash have officially confirmed their relationship, however, their frequent public appearances and social media interactions keep fueling dating rumours. From Instagram posts to stadium sightings, they have been attracting attention with their online and offline camaraderie.

RJ Mahvash's support for Yuzvendra Chahal

RJ Mahvash has also been seen supporting Chahal’s IPL team, Punjab Kings, owned by Preity Zinta. She has often been spotted in the stands, cheering for the spinner. Following Chahal’s hat-trick in a recent IPL match, Mahvash wrote a heartfelt social media post for him, adding to the relationship speculation.

Their growing closeness has captured the attention of fans, many of whom are anticipating an official confirmation. Social media is already buzzing with speculation about their relationship, particularly after Chahal’s recent public support for her.

Yuzvendra Chahal was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma. The couple announced their divorce in March 2025 after months of separation. Reports indicate that Dhanashree received Rs 4.75 crore in alimony.