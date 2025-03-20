Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are officially headed for divorce. The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, ordered a family court to carry out the divorce proceedings and ensure a final decision by March 20.

The move comes in the wake of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, set to begin on March 22.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Bar and Bench, the cricketer has agreed to pay his estranged wife an alimony worth Rs 4.75 crores, of which, Rs 2.37 crores have been settled. "As per the consent term, Chahal had agreed to pay a permanent alimony of Rs 4 crore 75 lakhs to Verma of which 2 crore 37 lakhs and 55 thousand is already paid. The non-payment of the rest of the amount was seen as non compliance by the family court", reported Bar and Bench.

Triggered, netizens have been questioning Dhanashree Verma over the whopping alimony amount, calling out "fake feminism". Taking to 'X', an user wrote, "Dhanashree Verma is educated. She is empowered. She earns pretty well. There is no child from Marriage. Still she is taking 4.25 Crores Alimony from Yuzvendra Chahal for a marriage that lasted just 18 months. Then feminists have a problem with the word Gold Digger".

An organisation, which goes under the name 'Voice for men India', sarcastically pointed out that dowry is illegal in India whereas alimony is legal. "DOWRY IS A LEGAL WRONGALIMONY IS A LEGAL RIGHT", it stated.

A third joined, "If you truly believed in urself, you wouldn’t be walking away with your ex-husband’s hard-earned money. You can’t preach empowerment while pocketing alimony. Either stand on your own or admit you were never truly independent. SHAME?"

Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had filed for divorce through mutual consent. Reportedly, the couple had been living separately for over two and a half years.