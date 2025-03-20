Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's case was put on fast track a divorce-by-mutual consent petition, waiving the mandatory six-month cooling-off period.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been granted a divorce by a family court in Mumbai on March 20. The cricketer and his estranged wife arrived at the Bandra Family Court, which granted decree on the joint petition filed for divorce by mutual consent. After the divorce, the cricketer was seen flaunting a black T-shirt with the words ‘be your own sugar daddy’ written on it. Netizens were quick to notice the caption on Chahal's T-shirt. They took to social media to react to his shirt. “He literally wore tshirt saying, 'Be your own Sugar Daddy',” wrote a person. “The word on his T shirt says alll,” said another. A video of Chahal coming out from the court wearing the t-shirt has now gone viral. Check out here:

Yuzvendra chahal visited the court wearing a tshirt:Be your own Sugar Daddy#Yuzichahal paid 4.75 crore as alimony to Dhanashree Verma for Divorce



This disease which pays alimony is more dangerous than corona#YuzvendraChahal #dhanashreeverma #Divorcepic.twitter.com/WlzPsmjWo4 — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu04197245) March 20, 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal wearing a t-shirt- 'Be your own Sugar Daddy ' while Visiting court.



Judge sahab bhi soch rahe honge kya banda hai ye #dhanashreeverma #YuzvendraChahal pic.twitter.com/NpA59s9ETs — बलिया वाले 2.0 (@balliawalebaba) March 20, 2025

"Be your own sugar Daddy"

Yuzi chahal yada savage ho raha divorce ke baad pic.twitter.com/tuwWvEwkUq — Raja Babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) March 20, 2025

On the work front, Chahal was picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. Recently, Chahal was spotted amongst the spectators sitting next to social media star RJ Mahvash during the Champions Trophy Final. However, this was not the first time the two have been linked together. Last year, in December, a picture of RJ Mahvash with the cricketer from a Christmas celebration went viral.

