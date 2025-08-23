Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos of her meeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan go viral, says 'Ghar se...'

Yuzvendra Chahal's girlfriend RJ Mahvash's latest post with Union Minister Chirag Paswan sparks buzz online due to her quirky caption. Check here to see her latest post with Chirag Paswan.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash slams trolls after photos of her meeting Union Minister Chirag Paswan go viral, says 'Ghar se...'
RJ Mahvash, known for her outspoken and humorous social media presence, is once again the center of attention. Her recent Instagram post featuring Union Minister Chirag Paswan has generated significant interest, along with a flurry of responses, largely due to her playful caption.

Mahvash, who is also rumored to be in a relationship with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, shared the photograph on Instagram, prompting a range of reactions in the comments. However, the caption accompanying the picture quickly became the primary focus of discussion online.

ALSO READ: Dhanashree Verma slams ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal for calling their marriage 'fake': 'Just because I am not speaking...'

Taking to the Instagram, Mahvash shared the photo with the caption, “Bas ab kari na kisi ne badtmeezi, ghar se uthwa lungi” (roughly translated to: "If anyone misbehaves now, I'll have them picked up"), followed by multiple laughing emojis. The caption, intended as a lighthearted joke, was meant to be humorous.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahvash (@rj.mahvash)

However, due to Mahvash's widespread popularity and the constant attention on her posts, the caption quickly gained traction. While some followers responded with laughter, others commended her for her sense of humor.

Social media reaction

Social media users could not stop themselves from sharing their reaction on this post. One user wrote, “The most handsome politician and the cutest RJ both in a single frame.”

Another wrote with Bollywood reference, “Yuzi like— vo raat apun 2 baje tak piya.”

"Yuzi bhai ko data rahu hu ruko," said a third user.

Mahvash also reposted the same content on her Instagram story, adding, "Ab muh mat chala dea mujhse koi" (translated to: "Don't you dare talk back to me now").

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash's dating rumours

The popular Radio Jockey, frequently associated with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, consistently remains in the social media spotlight. Known for her candid videos, humorous posts, and forthright opinions, she has established a reputation for her direct communication style.

Rumors regarding Mahvash and Chahal's relationship began circulating around the time of the cricketer's marital issues with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. They eventually divorced in March 2025, and since then, Mahvash has been seen with Chahal on numerous occasions.

During the IPL 2025 tournament, Mahvash attended nearly every match of Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, and she also stayed with the team, socializing with the family members of other players

But, during an interview, Mahvash said that she is "single and happy," leading to speculation about her relationship with Chahal.

Despite their efforts to deny the rumours, their frequent public appearances together and displays of affection suggest a different narrative.

