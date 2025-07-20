Yuzvendra Chahal, RJ Mahvash spark dating rumours again after being spotted walking together in London

The buzz began when Mahvash and the Indian cricketer posted pictures from London with similar backgrounds.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash have once again taken the internet by storm. Although the two have repeatedly denied being in a relationship and described each other as "just friends", fans are seeing through what they say - and this time, they might be saying something right.

The buzz began when Mahvash and the Indian cricketer posted pictures from London with similar backgrounds. Now, a video of the two strolling together on the streets of the British capital has gone viral. Shot by travel blogger @travelshotsbyanna, the video shows the two strolling together, looking comfortable and enjoying each other's company. This visual confirmation has further fuelled the dating rumours.



Interestingly, in a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, Chahal dropped a major hint about his relationship status. While sitting on the couch with Rishabh Pant and Gautam Gambhir, Kiku Sharda asked him about the girl everyone is talking about. Chahal replied with a smile, “India jaan chuka hai, 4 maheem aap,” -- a line that fans took as confirmation that Mahvash was the girl.

Speculations about the two started soon after Chahal’s marriage with choreographer Dhanashree Verma went into turmoil. Since then, Mahvash has been frequently spotted supporting Chahal's team, Punjab Kings, at IPL 2025 matches. Not only was she present in the stands, but insiders claim that she also remained close to the team and mingled with the players' families - her behaviour being much more than that of a normal friend.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma officially finalised their divorce on March 20 this year, and since then, talks of the growing closeness between Chahal and Mahvash have been rife.

