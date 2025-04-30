The 1,399 sq ft apartment is owned by an actress, supermodel, and TV host.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer and Punjab Kings player, has reportedly rented a luxury apartment in Mumbai. He will be paying Rs 3 lakh per month. The apartment is located in Andheri West. The lease was signed on February 4, 2025, for two years, documents accessed by Zapkey revealed. The lease includes a hefty security deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The 1,399 sq ft apartment is owned by actress, supermodel, and TV host Suri Natasha. The rental agreement also states that the rent will increase by 5 per cent after the first year. This comes amidst his dating rumours with RJ Mahvash.

Chahal has created history during Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL), picking up his second hat-trick in the cash-rich league. He is only the third bowler with more than one hat-trick, as only Amit Mishra and Yuvraj Singh have done it before. Chahal achieved the feat against CSK in the 49th match of the IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on April 30.

Chahal took four wickets in the 19th over, including a hat-trick. He dismissed CSK skipper MS Dhoni on the second ball of the over. Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad were sent back on the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries, giving Chahal his hat-trick. CSK were bowled out for 190 in 19.2 overs. It is for the first time a hat-trick has been achieved against Chennai.

