In the video, Chahal is seen dressed in an all-black outfit, dramatically stepping out of a golf cart just like Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the Karan Johar classic.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has once again entertained his fans with a hilarious Instagram video, this time recreating Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic entrance from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The clip, which he shared on the occasion of Holi 2025, quickly went viral, drawing a witty response from RJ Mahvash that further fuelled speculations about their equation.

In the video, Chahal is seen dressed in an all-black outfit, dramatically stepping out of a golf cart just like Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the Karan Johar classic. Playing along with the moment, he humorously questioned how fans always seem to know when he is about to arrive and jokingly asked his friends to leave, adding to the fun.

Sharing the post, Chahal wrote, “Hamesha Khushi, Kabhi Nahi Gham ft. Yuzi bhai! #SherSquad, wishing you a colourful Holi! #YuzendraChahal #HappyHoli #PunjabKings #IPL2025.” The lighthearted clip instantly grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comments section with laughter and appreciation for his fun-loving personality.

RJ Mahvash, a popular Delhi-based radio jockey known for her prank videos, joined in on the fun with a comment that read, “Sir meri movie me aap lead role karlo,” followed by laughing and clapping emojis. Her remark sparked curiosity among netizens, especially given the ongoing buzz around her and Chahal’s friendship.

Ongoing Speculation About Chahal and Mahvash

The comment gained traction as it came amid ongoing speculations surrounding Chahal’s personal life. The cricketer has been in the spotlight due to his highly publicised divorce from Dhanashree Verma. His recent outings, including an appearance with RJ Mahvash at a Champions Trophy match in Dubai, have led to widespread rumours about their relationship. However, Mahvash had previously dismissed the speculation, calling it baseless.

Also read: Delhi-Dehradun Expressway slashes travel time from Akshardham to Baghpat to 25 minutes, details inside