Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma, a professional choreographer, have been in the news after they reportedly filed for divorce with mutual consent. There have been multiple wild speculations, reports and rumours doing rounds on social media about the former couple. One of them is about Dhanashree demanding a diamond ring. It was during Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 when Dhanashree received a sweet surprise visit from her then-husband Chahal. Chahal revealed that Dhanashree had demanded diamonds as a makeup gift after a fight.

Dhanashree Verma on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

During an episode, hosts Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan invited Chahal and Dhanashree to a competition. The duo had to take turns holding up placards with a mystery word and guess what it said within 10 seconds. When Dhanashree's turn came, her placard revealed a telling word, diamond. After the couple guessed the word, Chahal told Dhanashree, “Joh humesha aap demand karte ho (The thing that you demand every time)." Dhanashree confusingly asked, "What?"

Dhanashree was unable to guess the word when Chahal went on to explain, “Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske badd aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho (Whenever we fight, you then demand something).” However, Dhanashree revealed that she demanded an apology after every fight and said, "Say Sorry?" The choreographer failed to win the round and was left stunned after seeing the word and asked Yuzvendra when she demanded a diamond. However, Chahal later clarified that Dhanashree never demanded diamonds leaving the audience even more baffled.

Dhanashree and Chahal met during the Covid pandemic when the cricketer expressed his desire to learn dance from her. The two met as friends but they soon started dating. They got engaged in August 2020 and tied the knot in December 2020.