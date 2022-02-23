Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar nail Pushpa's viral 'Flower Samjhe Kya' dialogue - WATCH video

At this point, it is not exactly a debate that the masses have absolutely been obsessed with the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Be it the film’s songs to its dialogues, almost everything about it has been a hit with fans and followers.

From celebrities of the industry to cricketers, almost everyone has shared videos of themselves dancing to songs from 'Pushpa: The Rise'. Now, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has posted a video on Instagram where he and his other teammates Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar perfectly delivered Allu Arjun’s viral "Flower Samjhe Kya" dialogue from the film.

In the viral video, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Harpreet Brar can be seen on a bus with the rest of their team. “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hai main, Jhukunga nahi. (Did you think that I am a flower because of my name? I am fire, not a flower)?” the players nailed the dialogue.

Team India is currently in Lucknow as they prepare for the T20 series against the Sri Lankan cricket team. The first match of the T20 series against Sri Lanka will be played on February 24 at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.