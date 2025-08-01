Twitter
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on wearing 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt after divorce from Dhanashree Verma: 'Just wanted to give...'

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 02:54 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

After months of speculation, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally spoken about the viral 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt he wore on the day of his final divorce hearing with Dhanashree Verma. The cricketer who has maintained a dignified silence about his separation from Dhanashree Verma recently made an appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, speaking about why he wore that particular t-shirt.

Why did Yuzvendra Chahal wear a 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' t-shirt?

Yuzvendra Chahal revealed that he was wearing that t-shirt not to create drama, but just to deliver a straightforward message. "Meko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and mai ne vo de diya," Yuzvenra Chahal said, suggesting that he was pushed from the other side to do so.

Yuzvendra Chahal clarified that something had occurred from Dhanashree Verma’s side, which prompted him to wear the t-shirt with a bold slogan. "Kyunki saamne se kuch cheej hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir mai ne kaaha ab sambhaal lo ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Mai ne na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (Because something had happened in front of me, and I was not in the mood earlier. Then something happened in front of me, so I said now be careful, now I don't care about anyone. I didn't abuse anyone, I just wanted to send a message)", he said.

What happened between Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma?

The Indian spinner admitted that he and Dhanashree Verma did not show any signs of a separation until things were finalised. When asked if they were faking the marriage in public, Chahal answered with a simple 'yes'.

READ | After Rajesh Khanna's death, 64 unopened suitcases were found in his home, they were full of..., superstar's last wish remained unfulfilled, wanted to...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
