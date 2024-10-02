Twitter
Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

'I know my safety is not guaranteed': Kenyan airport whistleblower who exposed Adani Group

Wife kisses 'Bob the lord' for being 'Animal's dushman' at IIFA 2024, brother celebrates grand return

Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…

Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…

People took to his post to call him a ‘cheap’ man with ‘misogynistic' tendencies

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 09:44 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…
Yuvraj Singh has done it again with some spicy stories from his cricketing days in a podcast Club Prairie Fire with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. The former Indian cricketer narrated an incident from the 2007-08 tour of Australia, where he implied affairs with a top actress, which could be Deepika Padukone, as there were rumours of Yuvraj dating Deepika and she being in Australia at that time for her movie shoot ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’.

Yuvraj, in the podcast also described, how he had told the actress not to come over during the tour so that he could concentrate on his game. But she decided to visit him in Canberra, coming all the way from Adelaide, which created a funny scene. He remembered how she packed his shoes together with her things, and he had to be wearing her pink flip-flops. “I had to wear those pink slip-ons. The guys saw it and clapped for me,” he laughed, trying to change the subject.
 

However, what was expected to be a humorous story became a contentious issue on the internet almost immediately. People on the social media platform expressed their anger at Yuvraj for talking about his past affairs in front of such a large audience, especially to Padukone, who is now happily married to Ranveer Singh. People took to his post to call him a ‘cheap’ man with ‘misogynistic' tendencies who was seeking attention from his past relationship.

The backlash raises awareness of a new kind of prudery about how public figures talk about past relationships, particularly when the concerned parties are no longer together. Netizens were upset that Yuvraj would even mention an ex-partner in such a way; they wondered how such comments are relevant in their current lifestyle. While the conversation continues online, this case is a good example of what it means to be a celebrity couple in modern society.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
