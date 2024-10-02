Yuvraj Singh under fire for comments on past relationship with this famous actress…

People took to his post to call him a ‘cheap’ man with ‘misogynistic' tendencies

Yuvraj Singh has done it again with some spicy stories from his cricketing days in a podcast Club Prairie Fire with Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan. The former Indian cricketer narrated an incident from the 2007-08 tour of Australia, where he implied affairs with a top actress, which could be Deepika Padukone, as there were rumours of Yuvraj dating Deepika and she being in Australia at that time for her movie shoot ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’.



Yuvraj, in the podcast also described, how he had told the actress not to come over during the tour so that he could concentrate on his game. But she decided to visit him in Canberra, coming all the way from Adelaide, which created a funny scene. He remembered how she packed his shoes together with her things, and he had to be wearing her pink flip-flops. “I had to wear those pink slip-ons. The guys saw it and clapped for me,” he laughed, trying to change the subject.



While reminiscing about a time when he used to date Deepika Padukone,#YuvrajSingh said how she *followed* him to the match venue to *spend time* despite him categorically asking her *not to come* to focus on match bcz he was performing badly at Test Series pic.twitter.com/fJWheLVmSg — Raymond. (@rayfilm) September 27, 2024

How disgusting. Typical male behaviour to trumpet his past conquests despite knowing our society will judge the woman & not him. Putting her down by insinuating she was a stalker makes it worse. An average cricketer & certainly not a gentleman. — ममता राजगढ़ (@rajgarh_mamta1) September 28, 2024

However, what was expected to be a humorous story became a contentious issue on the internet almost immediately. People on the social media platform expressed their anger at Yuvraj for talking about his past affairs in front of such a large audience, especially to Padukone, who is now happily married to Ranveer Singh. People took to his post to call him a ‘cheap’ man with ‘misogynistic' tendencies who was seeking attention from his past relationship.



The backlash raises awareness of a new kind of prudery about how public figures talk about past relationships, particularly when the concerned parties are no longer together. Netizens were upset that Yuvraj would even mention an ex-partner in such a way; they wondered how such comments are relevant in their current lifestyle. While the conversation continues online, this case is a good example of what it means to be a celebrity couple in modern society.