The couple got engaged in December last year and shared their engagement photos with fans. After the wedding, on June 10, they both posted pictures on Instagram, which are now going viral.

Triggered Insaan, also known as Nischay Malhan, the most popular YouTuber in India, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchika Rathore on June 9, 2025. The wedding was held at ITC Tavleen, Chail, which is situated in the serene Himachal Pradesh highlands, in a lovely and private ceremony. The couple posted their pictures to Instagram with the phrase, "Forever," and they looked stunning in their traditional wedding attire.

His wife is a well-known influencer as well; the majority of her posts focus on skincare and fashion advice. The newlyweds have millions of fans and a total net worth of crores. Let's explore this wedded couple's opulent lifestyle in more detail.

'Triggered Insaan' is the social media handle that Nischay Malhan is most well-known by. The YouTuber has amassed over 2.47 crore subscribers to his channel and is well-known for his roasts. On the other hand, Ruchika Rathore's YouTube channel has 8.15 lakh subscribers. Ruchika has over a million Instagram followers, while Nishcay has over 10 million.

An IITian named Nischay Malhan had a job before launching his "Triggered Insaan" YouTube channel in 2014. He quickly began to flourish on the network and quickly acquired a large number of fans with his humorous rant videos and gaming material. 'Live Insaan', another channel he launched, also attracted 1.37 crore members.

For a long time, Nischay relied on YouTube advertisements as his primary source of revenue because many of his videos had thousands of views. YouTubers continue to make a lot of money from those advertisements. He earns about Rs. 25 lakh a month from the platform's ad revenue, according to a Business Today story. According to reports, Nischay makes about Rs. 8 lakh for every video he posts. In addition, he makes money from sponsorships, brand partnerships, and merchandise sales. He reportedly earns Rs 12 lakh a month as the brand ambassador for Intel India.

Ruchika Rathore is a well-known content developer, just like her spouse. She has millions of followers and is well-known in the fashion influencer industry. Her YouTube and Instagram videos have received millions of views as well. She consequently makes a lot of money from sponsorships, YouTube advertisements, and brand agreements. According to a Siasat study, her estimated net worth is between Rs. 1-2 crores.

According to a Prabhat Khabar article, Nischay Malhan has a mansion in Gurugram valued at Rs. 20 crores. According to reports, he also has four expensive cars. He has a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Jaguar F-Pace, TATA Harrier, and a new Defender in his collection. According to rumours, the price of this final car model in India is approximately Rs. 1 crore.