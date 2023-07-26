YouTuber converts Maruti Jimny into cozy home on wheels, viral video amazes internet

Headlines

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s downtime delight: Check candid car selfie with friend in Bali

Not Bradman, Smith, Tendulkar, Kohli or Lara, this cricketer has highest batting average in Tests; career ended too soon

Apple Watch can put users at high risk, Indian government issues warning

Only woman among the top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world is...

7 reasons to avoid eating non-veg food during monsoon

How Ranveer Singh’s last five films performed at Box Office?

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan discuss Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, former says Elvish Yadav shouldn't win: 'Bhale yeh dil...'

Jawan's Zinda Banda to be Bollywood's most expensive song ever? All about Rs 15-crore track featuring SRK, 1000 dancers

Made In Heaven season 2 finally gets release date, first poster unveils surprising new faces in cast: Details inside

YouTuber converts Maruti Jimny into cozy home on wheels, viral video amazes internet

Discover the ingenuity of an Indian couple in a recent YouTube video by Xreme Moto Adventure as they demonstrate a step-by-step process of converting their Maruti Suzuki Jimny into a comfortable camping setup.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

India’s automotive landscape has always been abuzz with innovation and creativity, and there is no shortage of people with creative minds in the country. Recently, a YouTube video uploaded by Xreme Moto Adventure caught the attention of adventure enthusiasts and car lovers alike as the couple from the channel demonstrated what can be achieved when Indian people apply their creativity. In the video, the owner of this Maruti Suzuki Jimny, along with his wife, transformed his car’s interior to accommodate a full-size mattress, creating a cozy camping setup.

In the recently uploaded video, the YouTuber and his wife demonstrate the step-by-step process of setting up a full-size mattress inside their Maruti Suzuki Jimny. They begin by opening the rear door of the car and removing the cover, which conceals the wrenches for wheel nuts. Next, the couple embarks on removing the middle seat to make room for the mattress. Initially, they attempt to remove the four bolts from the center, but the process hits a roadblock, prompting them to postpone the task to the next day. The following day, they discover a simpler approach by unbolting the top half of the middle row seats, requiring the removal of only two bolts. This revelation eases the process considerably, making it accessible to more DIY enthusiasts.

With the middle seats out of the way, they proceed to remove both the top and lower halves of the middle seats, as well as the seat belt holders for the middle seat, which also house electrical connections for sensors. This thoughtful removal ensures a flat and spacious surface to accommodate the mattress. To create a comfortable camping setup, the YouTuber and his wife flatten the front two seats. They bring in a 6-inch single bed from their home, strategically placing it inside the Jimny. To fill any gaps and enhance the coziness, they arrange pillows on the sides. Finally, they cover the bed with a bedsheet, transforming the car into a cozy retreat for their camping adventures.

Despite the common practice among professional campers of using custom plywood frames to arrange bed setups in their cars, the couple adopted a pragmatic approach. They refrained from making extensive modifications, yet their setup provided both comfort and convenience, demonstrating that a little creativity can make camping enjoyable even in a compact vehicle like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Following the completion of the setup, the couple eagerly presented their new camping arrangement to their mother, whose appreciation underscored the thoughtful effort put into designing a comfortable space inside the car – a space that not only proved practical but also garnered family approval.

