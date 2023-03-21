YouTuber who roasted influencer for sharing death anniversary video trolled for vlogging grandfather's funeral (Photo: YouTube/ Twitter)

Formerly used only to connect people around the globe, social media platforms have evolved into places where online celebrities, also known as influencers, update millions of users on their lives. Since social media platforms have changed dramatically over the last few years, everyone now has access to practically all types of information. Influencers and content producers increasingly use social media sites like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

A tremendous forum for showing one's talents has emerged online. Unfortunately, some of the content creators' shared videos can leave viewers astonished. The same thing happened when Lakshay Chaudhary, a vlogger, released footage of his grandfather's funeral.

Lakshay Chaudhary, a popular YouTuber known for his roasting films, has previously released videos criticising other YouTubers for publishing vlogs about funerals. Lakshay Chaudhary is a well-known YouTube vlogger who has amassed over 4 lakh subscribers to his channel, Lakshay Chaudhary Vlogs.

He posted a video of his maternal grandfather's burial around March 18 and included footage of all the ceremonies being observed at his home. Chaudhary said that his "nanaji" "had a long life with no regrets" when speaking of him. The YouTube video's former title was "NANAJI KO AAKHIRI SHRADDHANJALI".

The video gained significant traction online and was even shared on Twitter. After watching the film, social media users were, however, rather surprised. The "irony" in Lakshay Chaudhary's vlog was even called out by several users. The YouTuber was labelled a hypocrite because in the past he had ridiculed other content producers for acting in the same way.

READ | Porn star Kendra Lust shares video of porn film playing at Patna Junction railway station, says ‘I hope it was mine’

Lakshay Chaudhary also altered the vlog's thumbnail, claims a Twitter account called Dr Nimo Yadav. Internet users claim that the YouTuber changed the title of the video after receiving their comments. The video's title has been changed to "GAON KE PURANE DIN".

CoNtEnT CrEaToR pic.twitter.com/vpwnmydKs8 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) March 20, 2023

Twitterati reacted to the vlogger’s video as one user wrote, “Irony hori ji bhot bhayankar”. While another wrote, “Nana ji jaate jaate bhi content de gaye.” Another user commented, “Cringe pro Max”.

Nana ji jaate jaate bhi content de gaye. — Dr. JANGO (@doctor_jango) March 20, 2023

Irony hori ji bhot bhayankarpic.twitter.com/4gk3SK9wmj — AMan yaDav (@being_amanyadav) March 20, 2023