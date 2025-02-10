The episode in question, which featured Ranveer Allahabadia, also had other creators such as Ashish Chanchalani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid).

Famous YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as Beer Biceps, has sparked a controversy with a remark made on comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'. The latest episode also featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, who goes by the name 'The Rebel Kid' on Instagram.

In the viral clip, Allahbadia who has over 1 crore followers on YouTube is heard asking a contestant, 'Would you rather watch your parents have s** for the rest of your life—or would you join in once and stop it forever?'.

A video of his remark went viral on social media with many users slamming Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps. Many users questioned why comedy was declining in the country, and some users threatened to unsubscribe from Ranveer and Samay's channels because they promoted offensive material in the name of jokes and humour.

"At this point it’s almost impossible to find ‘family friendly’ Indian content. Something that you can sit and watch with children or with your parents," commented one user. Another wrote, "This wasn't expected from you. This is not just perverted but beyond that level...Shame on you man."

Audio storyteller and author Neelesh Misra called out the "perverted creators" who were shaping "our country's creative economy".

"This content is not designated as adult content - it can be seen with ease even by a child if the algorithm takes him or her there. The creators or the platform have zero sense of responsibility. I am also not surprised at all that four people at the desk - and lots in the audience - celebrated this and had a great laugh," he posted on X.

He also added the 'audience has normalised and celebrated this and people like these'.

"Decency is not incentivised in India - by platforms or audiences - and creators are stooping lower and lower for audience reach and revenue. Banal, crass, and insensitive are words only for boring uncool people. These creators can say anything in the name of freedom of speech and get away with it," Mr Misra added.

However, Ranveer Allahbadia has remained silent about the controversy.

This is not the first time Samay Raina's YouTube reality show 'India's Got Latent' is in the news. A contestant from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly faced legal action last week for her remarks on dog meat.