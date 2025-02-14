The FIRs stem from controversial remarks made during a now-deleted YouTube reality show, India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, has petitioned the Supreme Court for relief from several FIRs that have been brought against him in different states. The FIRs have been registered against him across the country over his alleged obscene comments made during the now-deleted YouTube reality show India's Got Latent, hosted by comedian Samay Raina.