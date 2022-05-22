YouTuber offers Rs 1 lakh worth free petrol, diesel for making viral video, watch

YouTube(Crazy XYZ)

The recent cut down on central excise duty has reduced the price of fuel. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement has led to a reduction of Rs 9.5 a litre on petrol and Rs 7 a litre in diesel.

Following this the price of petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 95.91 a litre as against Rs 105.41 a litre and the price of diesel stands at Rs 89.67 a litre as against Rs 96.67 a litre now. Amid these soaring prices, a YouTuber named Amit has come up with a unique idea to make his video viral.

In his bid to make a viral video, the YouTuber has announced that he is offering free petrol and diesel up to Rs 1 lakh. To announce the great deal, the young man himself dresses like those serving at the petrol pump. He calls his petrol pump – ‘Crazy petrol pump’.

Interestingly, the idea worked great and soon after the video went viral, there was a huge rush close to the petrol and diesel fillers at the petrol pump.

While most people couldn’t believe that they are getting the fuel for free, others were quick to come to the petrol pump where this young man as offering free fuel.

The now-viral video was shot for the YouTube channel Crazy XYZ. It has already crossed over 3,472,000 views and the numbers continue to increase. The video’s comments section is full of mixed reaction as some netizens are appreciating the YouTuber’s generosity while others are impressed with the remarkable idea to make money by spending some.

Watch the viral video here:

Lauding the YouTuber for making such videos, a commenter said, “Can we all just appreciate the content this man and his crew makes it's just a masterpiece imagine what he's gonna be doing in future.”

“So we can all agree that this man never disappoint us with his videos”, said another.

Some commenters also appreciated the team behind the making of this video. “Just hat's off to the team putting efforts to make this better”, a YouTube commenter said.



