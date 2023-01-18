Meet Harsh Rajput, Bihar man who bought Rs 50 lakh Audi from his YouTube earnings.

YouTuber Harsh Rajput: If you often use YouTube, then you must have seen a 'reporter' wearing a mask and talking to random people. He posts funny videos of reporting on his channel and his short videos are widely viewed. The 'reporter' is actually a YouTuber named Harsh Rajput who recently became the talk of the town after a photo of his Audi car parked next to a cow at his house went viral on social media.

Although this picture is from November last year, it is going viral now. Harsh reportedly bought this Rs 50 lakh Audi car from his YouTube earnings. Check out the picture below:

Who is Harsh Rajput?

Harsh Rajput is a popular YouTuber, who hails from Bihar. He has nearly 40 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel -- Harsh Rajput. Reports suggest that the 27-year-old Youtuber, a resident of Jasoiya, Aurangabad, started making videos during the Covid lockdown.

His father has been a home guard in Bihar Police. Harsh has earned respect as well as money through his videos. He has earned up to Rs 8 lakh in a month from YouTube Adsense, Aajtak reported. Apart from this, he earns extra from brand promotion. From June 2022 to October 2022, Harsh earned an average of Rs 4.5 lakh every month from Adsense.

However, he also abuses in his videos. His most popular video has been viewed 20 million times. But some people are also praising his hard work.

READ | Meet Anam Ali, whose 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' rap is reminding people of Dhinchak Pooja



