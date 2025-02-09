YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, recently revealed that he was "shocked" when his wife, Ritu Rathee, decided to step away from social media.

The influencer couple, last year, made headlines with their divorce rumours. In a video that went viral online, Ritu Rathee was heard sharing her marriage struggles with spiritual Guru Premanand Maharaj.

While both enjoy a massive social media following, Rathee chose to maintain a distance from social media, including her Instagram and YouTube profile.

Gaurav Taneja, in a conversation with entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal at IIT Delhi, admitted that he was shocked after his wife informed him of the decision.

"My wife was also an influencer. She had about 2 million followers on her Instagram. Last year, she came to me and said, ‘I don’t want this.’ She was the number one mom influencer in the country. Now, if you will go check her profile, she puts about one post in six months", he said.

Taneja further added that he had tried consoling her. "At first, I was shocked by her decision. I told her, ‘You are wasting this profile.’ She replied to me, ‘Why do you think having a big bank balance is success? That is your thinking. I want to spend time with my kids, they are growing up, I want to be involved in their lives. And moreover, I am also a pilot, and I am content with that'", he added.

Gaurav Taneja further acknowledged that a hackneyed success formula cannot be imposed on everybody. "We can’t force same success formula on everybody. Whoever wants to live however, should be allowed to live," he said.

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee tied the knot in 2016 and are parents to two daughters - Kiara and Pihu.