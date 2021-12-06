YouTuber floats on ‘magic carpet’ in viral video, leaves netizens speechless- WATCH

Illusionists and magicians often create some mirages that leave the general public confused, and often speechless. Another such illusion created by a YouTuber recently left the netizens impressed yet gobsmacked by the clever trick.

A YouTuber by the name of RhyzOrDie recently uploaded a video on his channel which left netizens absolutely speechless. Following the ‘Arabian Nights’ theme, the content creator can be seen floating on a magic carpet in the video!

In his video, RhyzOrDie can be seen wearing an outfit similar to Aladdin, complete with a white and gold turban and a gown. He can then be seen on top of a seemingly magic carpet, which appears to be floating above the surface of the ground.

The video shows the YouTuber gliding and floating on his magic carpet through the streets and markets of Dubai. Later in the video, the talented Youtuber can also be seen floating on his carpet over the surface of the water.

Offering an explanation to the baffled viewers, RhyzOrDie showed that he had crafted a PVC pipe frame around an electronic longboard and fixed a carpet on top of it, creating the optical illusion of a magic carpet in the streets of Dubai.

You must be wondering how RhyzOrDie floated over water with his ‘magic carpet’. The YouTuber explained that he used an 'eFoil board' for the stunt, which is a surfboard with a propeller.

The video has since gone viral and has nearly one lakh views till now, with nearly a thousand likes. Comments on the video read, “No words to express…” and “No words…just wow!”