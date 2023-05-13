YouTuber exposes open drug market at THIS place, viral video shocks internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Drugs are a societal reality that cannot be avoided. Governments make every effort to combat drugs, but they are unable to entirely eradicate them since drugs are marketed in such a way that even security organisations are unable to identify them. When a YouTuber visited the drug market recently, he witnessed how this industry operates. While a section of the internet lauded the bravery of the YouTuber's performance, others had mixed reactions. The video was shared on Twiiter account @clipsthatgohard and has over 5.9 million views.

youtuber visits an open drug market deep in a brazilian favela run by notorious gangs pic.twitter.com/aGXFopYHE1 — clips that go hard (@clipsthatgohard) May 11, 2023



In the video, a YouTuber is seen entering a massive drug market where drugs are sold openly like vegetables. You're probably wondering, "Where is this place?" Let us tell you. This is a drug market in the interior of Brazil that is controlled by notorious thugs and their gangs.

Drugs are fairly cheap

In the video, the guy with whom the YouTuber goes there avoids him from making videos there. Nonetheless, he takes out the camera and begins secretly filming videos. According to the video, 3 grammes of cocaine can be purchased in market for Rs 330, however the same amount of cocaine can be purchased in locations such as London for up to Rs 16,000. The shopkeeper suggests that he buy cocaine from there and sell it on the European market.

While some Twitter users were pretty shocked after watching this video, it left a few others concerned.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That's just the tip of the iceberg here. Drug trafficking currently dominates all of Rio's favelas and most of the suburbs, in some places they have blockades on streets to prevent police entry, and in some places they even control people's internet, offering their own service.." A second added, "Coming soon to a city near you." A third joked, "maybe going to brazil aint so bad.." "This is so shocking," expressed a fourth.