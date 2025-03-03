In an emotional video, Ashish Chanchlani poured his heart out, saying: "Samjh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times."

After the backlash surrounding Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ashish Chanchlani released a new video, seeking support from his fans amidst concerns that his involvement in the controversy might impact his work. The YouTuber’s concern comes as he was one of the panelists on the controversial show, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, facing repercussions, including legal action.

Ashish Chanchlani gets emotional

In an emotional video, Ashish Chanchlani poured his heart out, saying: "Samjh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge. Main aap sabse bas yahi request karta hoon ki meri family aur mujhe apni prayers mein rakhna. Jab bhi main wapas aaun, mera kaam thoda idhar-udhar ho gaya hoga, lekin tab bhi support karna. I will work hard, as I have always worked hard ("I'm at a loss for words. We'll get through this tough situation together, just like we have before. I've learned something new from every challenge, and this will be no exception. All I ask is that you keep my family and me in your prayers. When I return, my content may have evolved, but I hope you'll continue to support me. I promise to work harder than ever, just as I always have).”

Watch video here:



Farah Khan reacts to Ashish Chanchlani's emotional video



Sharing the video, Ashish wrote, "Take care everyone, thanks for being there(folding hand emoji). As his video dropped, several fans came forward to support in the comment section. Filmmaker Farah Khan also reacted to his emotional clip, he showerd red heart emoji and wrote,"lov u Ashish."

For those unaware, Ranveer Allahbadia's vulgar remark at India's Got Latent led FIR against Ashish Chanchlani and fellow panelists on February 10. The complaint alleged that they promoted obscenity and engagement in explicit and vulgar discussions.

Meanwhile, Ashish and co-panelist Ranveer recently appeared at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell office to provide statements regarding the FIR, which pertains to their remarks in a deleted episode of India's Got Latent.