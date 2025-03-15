YouTuber and influencer Ashish Chanchlani made an appearance in a Bollywood Holi party. After the India’s Got Latent controversy, he stepped out in public appearance for the first time

Bollywood Holi celebrations are always fun and filled with many rumours and more gossips as well. Bollywood Holi parties see many stars smeared with blend of Holi colours posing for the paparazzi to give out some festival inspiration as well. In one of these Holi events YouTuber and influencer Ashish Chanchlani made an appearance. After the India’s Got Latent controversy, he stepped out in public appearance for the first time to attend actress Raveena Tandon’s Holi celebrations. In a video that was shared by a social media user on Instagram, Ashish can be seen along with Bollywood director Abhishek Kapoor and wife and producer Pragya Kapoor heading towards Tandon’s Holi bash in Mumbai.

Ashish Chanchlani’s attends Holi party

The influencer can be seen wearing a white T-shirt smeared with Holi colours and smiling amd waving while he was being clicked by paparazzi on his way. Earlier this month, Ashish shared an emotional message on Instagram urging his fans to pray for him and his family members. In his message he said, “Hello doston, kaise ho aap log, I know, aapke messages padhe maine, chal raha hai. Maine socha story pe aapse baat karlun lekin ab samajh nahi aa raha kya kahun. Lad lenge situation se, dekhe hain aise tough times, isse bhi kuch naya seekh lenge (Hello friends, how are you all? I know, I have read your messages—things are going on. I thought of talking to you through a story, but now I don’t know what to say. We will fight through this situation; we have seen tough times like this before, and we will learn something new from this as well).”

Earlier this year, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani got embroiled in a controversy surrounding standup comedian and content creator Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent. The show saw Ranveer Allahbadia making objectionble comments while others laughted on his joke. The guests have been facing legal troubles since then, making them unable to make fresh content for social media. well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against the makers and those present on the show.

Among other stars invited were Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia, whose break rumours have been doing rounds on the internet with actor Vijay Verma who was also present at the event.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani’s fun Holi moments

Tamannah Bhatia shared a short video clip from Raveena and Rasha Thadani’s holi party. The actors are seen having a great time with each other. For Tamannaah it was a truly worthy party where she became a kid smearing holi colours playfully on her girl gang, splashing water filled with gulaal in a big tub where she is seen sitting with her girls and dancing her heart out. The video showed short glimpses of her gala time at the Holi event. She is seen laughing while Rasha Thadani and producer Pragya Kapoor hugged the Stree 2 actress so tightly in a fun gesture.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Rasha Thadani dance on ‘Uyi Amma’

With Holi colours and pichkaris all around them, the actress’ did not stop smearing each other with them, dancing to many Bollywood numbers and doing fun antics in front of the shutterbugs. The highlight of the video though was Rasha Thadani and Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance on the recently released film Azaad’s ‘Uyi Amma’. The song that has been going viral ever since its release in January, saw Raveena Tandon’s daughter getting praises from fans and critics alike. Tamannaah Bhatia also garnered praises when last month she danced on the viral song in a private event. Before this as well, the Vedaa actress danced on the trending song with the orginal dancer Rasha Thadani and Bhatia’s ex-boyfriend Vijay Verma.

The two actresses indeed had a great time celebrating the colours of festival