YouTuber Armaan Malik wives flaunt baby bumps as they dance to Punjabi song in viral video, WATCH

The viral video shows Payal and Kritika dancing and lip-syncing to Naseebo Lal's Pyar Meri Zindagi song.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 10:16 AM IST

New Delhi: Youtuber Armaan Malik always manages to grab the attention of netizens on social media because of his videos as well as his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Now once again a short clip featuring his pregnant wives is swiftly going viral on the internet. The viral video shows Payal and Kritika dancing and lip-syncing to Naseebo Lal's Pyar Meri Zindagi song. The clip is shared on the official handle of Armaan Malik's wives and it has garnered 7.2 million views. 

Take a look here: 

In the video, Payal and Kritika dressed in a beautiful outfit can be seen flaunting their baby bumps while dancing and lip-syncing to the song Pyar Meri Zindagi song. The glamorous ladies sang the catchy song without even missing one beat. Their expressions were absolutely on-point and you should definitely check the clip out.

After being shared online, the clip garnered over 7.2 million views. Netizens obviously couldn’t get enough of the clip and flooded the comments section with tons of reactions.

Take a look at the reactions here:

In the Instagram comments section, someone wrote, "Beautiful movements for the most popular song. I really like your dance." "You dance so gracefully. It's great to see your dance, "Added a second Instagram user. A third person commented, "It's adorable. I'm glad to see you dancing." "So sweet," another person said. Many other netizens responded with heart and fire emoticons.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik is a popular YouTuber with 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator and family entertainer. He has 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Both of his wives Payal and Kritika also have thousands of followers on social media. Malik's routine fitness vlogs often go viral.

