Youtuber Armaan Malik tries to 'hit' first wife Payal in 'drunken state', video goes viral

In the video, Armaan can be seen in a drunk state and trying to hit his first wife Payal. However, every part of the video is scripted and created for entertainment purposes only.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 27, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, and his uncommon family dynamics are again in the limelight. Despite the problems, Armaan stays dedicated to caring for his two wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, particularly throughout their recent pregnancies. Their joyful journey has already welcomed three additional family members, grabbing the attention of over 3.2 million subscribers.

Armaan Malik isn't a stranger to social media fame, and his latest video has sparked yet another uproar.  In the video, Armaan can be seen in a drunk state and trying to hit his first wife Payal. However, every part of the video is scripted and created for entertainment purposes only. It's much better if you watch the complete clip before we describe it:

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins
Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins on April 26, 2023. The fantastic news was conveyed in the comments section of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who announced the wonderful news with his enormous social media following. Payal's sautan, Kritika Malik, arrived at the hospital shortly after the delivery and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was shared on each of their own social media profiles.

Armaan Malik has been married twice
Armaan Malik has married twice for the uninitiated. In 2011, he married his first wife, Payal. They had a son, Chirayu, together. After that, in 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, and they've been living happily ever after. Furthermore, Payal and Kritika have a strong bond and are seen supporting one other in every scenario.

