YouTuber Armaan Malik 'slaps' his pregnant wives for THIS reason, viral video

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber has a habit to grab the eyeballs of social media for one reason or another. He has been constantly exposed to controversies and trolls, but he appears unperturbed by them. Once again he has grabbed attention of netizens due to his latest viral video with his two pregnant wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik.

One of the videos from the baby shower ceremony shows Payal and Kritika arguing before the celebration. Armaan Malik was enraged after the two pregnant ladies collided so violently. The situation deteriorated to the point where Armaan raised his hand on both of his wives. The video of Armaan Malik and his wives is currently going viral on social media, but the reality is quite different. Well, at the end of the video, the YouTuber's family informs the audience that everything was a prank.

Armaan recently hosted a lavish baby shower for his pregnant wives, Kritika and Payal Malik. The family has been celebrating and showering the pregnant ladies with love. Armaan, in fact, hosted a lavish three-day godh bharai celebration for his wives. The grand baby shower looks of Kritika and Payal, on the other hand, were winning hearts. For their baby shower, the ladies wore Kiara Advani's wedding-day look.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Hyderabad-based YouTuber with a massive social media following regularly uploads videos and photos to keep his fans updated and entertained. He married Payal in 2011, and they have a son named Chirayu Malik. Later that year, Armaan married Kritika, his first wife's best friend.