'Isko iPhone aur muje chocolate': YouTuber Armaan Malik's wives fight over valentine's day gift, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a Youtuber, always manages to capture the attention of netizens on social media because of his two wives - Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. Once again, a video of his pregnant wives is rapidly going viral on the internet. Well, you may ask, what happened this time? The viral footage shows a fight between Armaan Malik's two wives over a Valentine's Day gift.

In the now-viral video, Armaan Malik can be seen celebrating Valentine's Day by gifting Payal a box of chocolates and Kritika a new iPhone 14. Payal dislikes sweets, but for the sake of her husband's happiness, she accepted the gift with a smile. But once Payal notices that Kritika has recieved a new iPhone from Armaan, she began fighting with Armaan. Payal asked the actor why he didn't give the phone as a gift to her as well. At the same time, Kritika appeared to be overjoyed about the new phone. Payal and Kritika got into an argument over the phone. Payal explicitly instructed Armaan to return this gift. After hearing this from Payal, Kritika becomes enraged. Before we tell you more, watch the clip first.

Earlier the Youtuber shared a video in which he is seen with a third woman, whom Armaan Malik introduces as his third wife. In the video, which went viral on social media, Armaan Malik can be heard saying that the name of his third wife name is Lakshya. In the video, Armaan can be seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives.

When Payal and Kritika saw Armaan's third wife, they started arguing and after few minutes Armaan informed that it was a prank and he has not married for the third time. But Payal and Kritika got angry and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's YouTube channel has over 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers. Payal and Kritika, Armaan's wives, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs frequently go viral.