Youtuber Armaan Malik's wives Payal, Kritika's new 'look' goes viral, netizens react

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a prominent YouTuber, is currently experiencing profound joy as both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have recently embraced motherhood and welcomed their adorable bundles of joy. Payal gave birth to twins named Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika was blessed with a baby boy named Zaid. This joyous news has captured the attention of fans and followers, who eagerly await updates on the Malik family's blissful journey.

As a public figure, Armaan Malik often finds himself in the spotlight, attracting attention on social media for various reasons. Recently, the topic of discussion revolves around new pictures of Armaan's wives, Kritika Malik and Payal Malik, showcasing a different avatar. In these pictures, both of them are seen donning simple sarees with no visible makeup.

The release of these pictures has sparked reactions from netizens, with diverse opinions surfacing. Some viewers admire the wives' natural beauty and commend their choice to embrace simplicity. They appreciate the departure from the conventional glamorous portrayal often associated with public figures. These individuals view the pictures as a refreshing change and a celebration of genuine beauty.

On the other hand, there are those who speculate that these pictures may be a calculated move by Armaan Malik and his wives to gain attention on the internet. They consider it a publicity stunt aimed at generating buzz and increasing their online presence.

About Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, a renowned personality, exchanged vows with his first wife, Payal, in 2011. Their marriage was filled with happiness, and they welcomed a child named Chirayu Malik. However, their path took an unexpected turn in 2018 when Armaan decided to enter a second marriage with Kritika, who happened to be Payal's closest friend. What set this situation apart was that Armaan chose to marry Kritika while still being married to Payal, creating a complex yet harmonious dynamic within their household.

Since their unconventional union, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have coexisted peacefully, demonstrating a remarkable ability to maintain a harmonious family structure despite the inherent complexities. Their unique arrangement challenges traditional perspectives on marriage and embodies a modern approach to relationships, characterized by understanding, acceptance, and open communication.

Astonishing the internet on December 4, 2022, Armaan made an announcement that left everyone in awe: both of his wives, Kritika and Payal, were expecting pregnancies. This revelation sparked immense curiosity and intrigue among their fans and the online community.

The pregnancies of Kritika and Payal marked a significant milestone in their journey as a non-traditional family, ushering in a new chapter of joy and anticipation. It served as a poignant testament to the deep bonds and love shared among Armaan, Payal, and Kritika as they embarked on this remarkable journey together.