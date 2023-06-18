Search icon
Youtuber Armaan Malik's wives Payal and Kritika slam trolls and show post-pregnancy bellies for this reason

In response to these detractors, Payal Malik and Kritika Malaik recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel, strongly condemning those who have doubted Payal's pregnancy.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has gained popularity for creating entertaining and captivating content, amassing a large and dedicated fan base. Currently, he is experiencing immense happiness as he, along with his two wives, Payal and Kritika, welcomes their newborn babies.

Kritika, Armaan's second wife, has given birth to a baby boy named Zaid, while Payal, his first wife, has embraced motherhood once again and been blessed with twins, Ayan and Tuba. As the family embarks on the journey of raising their children, they have unfortunately faced criticism for the content they share with their fans.

Since the arrival of the newborns, both Payal Malik and Kritika have been subjected to harsh trolling on multiple occasions for various reasons. Some individuals have gone as far as suggesting that Payal has adopted her children due to perceived physical differences and even questioned the authenticity of her pregnancy.

In response to these detractors, Payal Malik and Kritika Malaik recently uploaded a video on their YouTube channel, strongly condemning those who have doubted Payal's pregnancy. They expressed their frustration towards individuals who create videos solely to gain views and likes by targeting them and their children.

In the video, Payal vehemently responded to trolls who claimed her pregnancy was fake by lifting her t-shirt, revealing the condition of her post-childbirth belly to her viewers. She criticized those women who dared to point fingers at a mother, saying, "You should be ashamed, humiliating women. These are not your children, but they are the ones I have given birth to, and yet you dare to accuse me. Some women are resorting to tactics to spice up their channels because they are not doing well."

Additionally, Payal openly challenged her detractors to prove to the world that she had not given birth to her babies and assured them that she would provide any necessary evidence. She also warned that if they continued to spread slanderous and hateful videos about her family, she would take legal action against them.

Who is Armaan Malik?
Armaan Malik, a prominent figure, possesses a fascinating personal life. In 2011, he entered into matrimony with his first wife, Payal Malik, and they welcomed a child named Chirayu Malik. Their marriage exuded happiness, and they cherished several years of marital bliss.

Unexpectedly, in 2018, Armaan tied the knot with Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend, without obtaining a divorce from his first wife. This unconventional arrangement gave rise to a distinctive family dynamic where all four individuals coexist harmoniously under one roof. Despite the unconventional nature of their situation, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have succeeded in nurturing a supportive and harmonious environment within their household.

On December 4, 2022, the internet was taken aback when Armaan Malik made a surprising revelation. He disclosed that both of his wives, Kritika and Payal, were expecting pregnancies. This unexpected news captured significant attention and became a widely discussed topic among fans and the general public. 

